The Black Inventors Museum presents Black Inventors in AI: Shaping the Future of Technology – A Groundbreaking Black History Event at City Point Brooklyn

“Our mission is to develop racial pride, promote racial understanding and provide a new motivation for learning. The exhibit is for everyone –all age groups and ethnicity.” — James Ince, Museum Curator

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Inventors Museum proudly presents “Black Inventors in AI: Shaping the Future of Technology”, an exclusive Black History Month exhibition showcasing the pioneering contributions of Black innovators in artificial intelligence. This landmark event, hosted at City Point Brooklyn (445 Albee Square W, 1st Floor), will take place over two weekends: February 21-23 and February 28-March 2, 2025, from 11 AM to 8 PM daily. The venue is handicap accessible, and admission is free, making this an inclusive and educational opportunity for all.

A Historic First for Brooklyn

For the first time, the Black Inventors Museum is bringing this groundbreaking exhibition to Brooklyn as a public event, providing an eye-opening exploration of Black excellence in AI and technological innovation. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with interactive exhibits, historical artifacts, and in-depth stories of Black inventors who have made significant contributions to artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning.

Celebrating Black Innovation in AI

This immersive exhibition will feature:

* Profiles of trailblazing Black inventors and tech pioneers in the AI field.

* Live demonstrations of AI-driven technologies developed by Black entrepreneurs and researchers.

* Panel discussions and keynote speeches from experts and thought leaders in artificial intelligence, diversity in tech, and Black innovation.

* Educational workshops for students, aspiring technologists, and the general public to learn about AI, coding, and emerging tech trends.

Community Support & Local Sponsorship

This event is made possible through the generous support of Brooklyn-based businesses and organizations, including Brooklyn Spread Love, City Point, and We Mount Things. Their commitment to fostering cultural awareness and innovation aligns with the mission of the Black Inventors Museum, which seeks to educate, inspire, and amplify the achievements of Black inventors throughout history and into the future.

Why This Event Matters

As AI continues to shape the future of technology, it is crucial to highlight the contributions of Black inventors and engineers who have helped drive advancements in this field. By honoring their legacies and promoting visibility, this event aims to inspire the next generation of Black innovators while fostering a more diverse and inclusive tech industry.

Event Details at a Glance:

* What: Black Inventors in AI: Shaping the Future of Technology

* Where: City Point Brooklyn, 445 Albee Square W, 1st Floor (Handicap Accessible)

* When: February 21-23 and February 28-March 2, 2025

* Time: 11 AM - 8 PM

* Admission: FREE

Join the Movement

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind Black History Month celebration that highlights the transformative role of Black inventors in AI. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, student, educator, entrepreneur, or community member, this exhibition promises to be an enlightening experience that underscores the importance of diversity in innovation.

About the Black Inventors Museum

The Black Inventors Museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the contributions of Black innovators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Through exhibitions, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, the museum strives to inspire future generations while ensuring that the rich legacy of Black invention and creativity is recognized worldwide.

