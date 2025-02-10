Mobile Security Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2030: Rising Cyber Threats & BYOD Adoption Driving Growth

Mobile Security Market Growth

The rise in online mobile payments and growing security concerns due to BYOD adoption are driving the growth of the global mobile security market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by AMR, The mobile security market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.Mobile security is a crucial component of mobile devices, enhancing protection for smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Moreover, the rising use of mobile devices for sensitive tasks, including banking transactions, credit card details, and social security information, is driving market growth.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 314 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/625 The main purpose of mobile security is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in mobile phones and to enhance the integrity of mobile devices. In addition, numerous benefits provided by mobile security application, such as protecting data against malware and cyber-attacks and providing access of data from remote location are the major factors for the mobile security market growth.Furthermore, increase in online mobile payment and rise in security need due to rise in the adoption of BYOD in workplaces are the major factors that drive the market's growth. In addition, the surge in need to protect video streaming content fuels the growth of the mobile security market. Furthermore, high cost of mobile security solutions and the complexity in designing embedded security solutions hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in the usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile security applications is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the mobile security market size.By end user, the individuals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, as the security solutions provided for individual use allow to restore data to any subsequent device, regardless of operating system. However, the enterprises segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global mobile security market, as enterprise users demand security solutions that ensure the security of each document and data file whilst allowing users to remain productive and collaborative in a much-secured way.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-security-market/purchase-options Depending on the operating system, the android segment holds the largest market share mobile security market analysis, owing to the open nature of android platform and distribution through phone security applications dominate the android market. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, since the operating system of blackberry and windows provides secured multitasking and supports specialized input devices that have been adopted for use in BlackBerry handhelds, particularly trackpad, trackball, track wheel, and recently the touchscreen.Region-wise, the mobile security market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, as mobile security threats are on the rise and the trend is bound to grow with the increase in number of people buying mobile devices. Nearly 81% of the North American population are internet savvy and this number increases on a yearly basis. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as it utilizes mobility solutions depending upon the need of the consumer. Increase in usage and reliance on mobile devices dramatically impacts the end user access to enterprise applications and data.The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on the mobile security market size. The cases of mobile phone related crimes, such as identity theft, cyberattack, data theft, and others grew during the pandemic, which resulted in consumers getting more aware about these threats. Therefore, consumer demand for mobile security increased during the pandemic. Moreover, with rise in usage of smartphones during the pandemic, the demand for mobile security applications increased simultaneously.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/625 The key players that operate in the mobile security industry are Apple Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Broadcom Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machine Corporation, Mobileiron, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the mobile security industry.Other Trending Reports:1. Digital Payment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-payment-market 2. Mobile Content Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-content-market 3. Cloud Infrastructure Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-infrastructure-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.