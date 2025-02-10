Seed Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Massive Growth 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global seed market size was valued at $58.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach at $105.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The field crops segment was dominant in 2020, accounting for more than half of the seed market share, in terms of volume.Low acceptance of genetically modified (GM) crops in some regions, such as Europe, varying climatic conditions, and extensive research & prolonged approval time involved in the development of improved seed varieties having novel traits limit the seed market growth. Introduction of new technologies that offer potential benefits over conventional ones, improvement in seed replacement rate (SRR), and increase in demand for various crops in emerging economies are factors anticipated to provide opportunities for seed market expansion.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2384 A small embryonic plant enclosed within a protective covering is known as a seed. Seed serves various functions for plants, such as nourishment of the embryo, dispersal to a new location, and dormancy during unfavorable conditions. Timely availability of high-quality seeds in appropriate quantity determines the strength and health of agricultural economy. Sophistication of seed technologies such as seed pelleting, rise in usage of biofuels & animal feed, and increasingly accommodative regulatory stance are major factors that drive the seed market industry growth. Global population is estimated to reach 9 billion by 2050, and is expected to require twice the food, which is predicted to be produced from constant land area. More production is anticipated to be accomplished from less land only by using the combination of quality seeds, quality inputs, and enhancing farm practices.The seed market is segmented on the basis of type, crop, availability, seed treatment, seed trait, and geography. By type, the market is classified into genetically modified (GM) seed and conventional seed. On the basis of crop, it is bifurcated into field crops and fruits & vegetable crops. The field crops segment is divided into cotton, corn, rice, wheat, millet, sunflower, and sorghum. The fruits & vegetable crops segment is further classified into tomato, okra, chili, melon, gourds, cauliflower, cabbage, cucumber, and others (eggplant, pumpkin, radish, and carrot). On the basis of availability, the market is categorized into commercial seeds and saved seeds. On the basis of seed treatment, it is classified into treated and untreated. On the basis of seed trait, it is divided into herbicide tolerant, insecticide resistant, and other stacked traits. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seed-market/purchase-options North America and Asia-Pacific collectively, accounted for more than half of the seed market Trends to the global seed market revenue, in 2020. In the same year, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, owing to the increase in demand for enhanced agricultural products.The prominent market players included in seed market analysis are Advanta Limited (India), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), DLF Seeds A/S (Denmark), DOW Agrosciences LLC (U.S.), E.I Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Groupe Limagrain Holding SA (France), KWS AG (Germany), Land O' Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), and Syngenta AG (Switzerland).Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2384 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

