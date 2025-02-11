Cristel® Partners With Chef Gabriel Kreuther To Outfit His Michelin Starred Kitchens With Castel’Pro® Ultraply® Cookware

Chef Gabriel Kreuther Cooking with Cristel® Castel'Pro® Ultraply®

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cristel , a leader in premium stainless steel cookware, has announced a partnership with Chef Gabriel Kreuther , the culinary genius behind the two star Michelin restaurant Gabriel Kreuther and Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate. Through the collaboration, Chef Kreuther incorporates Cristel’s Castel’ProUltraplyCollection – designed for professional chefs and culinary enthusiasts alike – into his esteemed kitchens, setting a new standard for professional cookware."As a chef, I demand tools that match my passion for quality and precision,” said Chef Kreuther. “Cristel not only delivers flawless performance and innovative design but also reflects a deep commitment to sustainability. Every piece is crafted with care for the planet, ensuring that we can create exceptional meals today while preserving resources for tomorrow. It's a partnership of excellence and responsibility that I’m proud to stand behind."A Legacy of Culinary ExcellenceBorn and raised in the Alsace region of France, Chef Kreuther developed a deep appreciation for the connection between land and table. His culinary journey began in his uncle’s restaurant and led him through the kitchens of Michelin-starred establishments in Germany, France, and Switzerland before bringing his talents stateside. In New York City, Chef Kreuther honed his craft at La Caravelle, Restaurant Jean-Georges, Atelier at the Ritz-Carlton, and The Modern, earning numerous accolades, including the James Beard Award for Best Chef: New York City in 2009. In 2015, he opened his eponymous restaurant, combining his French training, Alsatian heritage, and love for New York City to create an unparalleled dining experience.Why Castel’ProUltraplyThe Castel’ProUltraplyCollection, Cristel’s flagship line designed for professional kitchens, offers unparalleled performance and functionality. Chef Kreuther’s kitchens now feature an array of Castel’ProUltraplycookware. Key features of the line include:UltraplyConstruction: Combines lightweight yet robust 5-ply construction with an aluminum core for outstanding performance. This design ensures exceptional thermal efficiency, even heat distribution without hot spots, and a highly responsive cooking surface, offering precise control for effortless use in the kitchen.Ergonomic Design: Rounded shapes facilitate sauce preparation and mixing, while long, stay-cool ergonomic handles provide comfort and safety.Oven & Dishwasher Safe: Oven safe up to 550°F and dishwasher safe for easy maintenance.Healthy & Energy-Efficient: Stainless steel provides a non-toxic cooking surface, and the advanced design ensures efficient energy use, reducing costs without compromising quality.“We are thrilled to partner with Chef Kreuther, whose culinary philosophy aligns perfectly with our dedication to quality, precision, and innovation,” said Julien Djadane, Managing Director–North America at Cristel. “The Castel’ProUltraplyCollection was designed to meet the needs of professional chefs, and we are proud that it is now part of Chef Kreuther’s esteemed kitchen.”Shared Philosophy of Craftsmanship and SustainabilityBoth Cristeland Chef Kreuther share a commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and craftsmanship. Chef Kreuther’s culinary philosophy emphasizes locally sourced, high-quality ingredients, celebrating their origins through dishes that blend French techniques with modern creativity. Cristelmirrors this dedication by producing environmentally conscious cookware at its historic factory in Burgundy, France, combining tradition with state-of-the-art innovation. Together, they embody Cristel’s belief, “Let’s cook up a better world” by focusing on quality, sustainability, and a shared passion for culinary excellence.ABOUT CRISTELCristel, innovator of the detachable handle cookware concept, is a family-owned business that manufactures premium stainless steel cookware that is designed for performance and functionality within its historic factory in Burgundy, France. Leveraging generations of expertise, Cristelchampions environmentally conscious product development, epitomizing innovation and top-tier quality. Cristelcookware is available for purchase on their website and through national retailers such as Sur La Table, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, and Neiman Marcus.ABOUT GABRIEL KREUTHERGabriel Kreuther is a two star Michelin restaurant led by renowned Chef Gabriel Kreuther, which opened in 2015. Fusing his classic French training and Alsatian heritage with his love of New York City, Chef Kreuther creates a comfortably luxurious experience in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The Zagat Guide named The Bar at Gabriel Kreuther to their selective list of the “Best Bar Food” in Manhattan while New York City’s Grub Street named Gabriel Kreuther Bar as “The Absolute Best Bar Food” in New York City. In 2025, Kreuther was recognized as a semifinalist for the 2025 James Beard Foundation Award for ‘Outstanding Chef.’

