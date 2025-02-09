Minister Asta Vrečko hosts a working meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the Western Balkans

SLOVENIA, February 9 - The attendees also included the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Federation of BIH, Sanja Vlaisavljević, the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska, Željka Stojičić, the Minister of Culture and Media of the Republic of Montenegro, Tamara Vujović, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of North Macedonia, Zoran Ljutkov, the Director of Directorate for International Cultural Cooperation and European Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Croatia, Anja Jelavić, the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the Republic of Slovenia, Oljan Kanushi, the Assistant to the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Srpska, Stanko Blagojević, and the Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Slovenia, Jerneja Jug Jerše, accompanied by their delegations.

Minister Asta Vrečko: »At the meeting with the Commissioners and the Ministers, we discussed the importance of cultural diplomacy and culture for cooperation and relations between countries, and the search for solutions for a common future. That is why it is very important that two European Commissioners – Commissioner for Culture Glenn Micallef and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos – joined us at the meeting of Culture Ministers. This enabled us to discuss directly with them the importance of culture, art and cultural cooperation for the region. We focused on culture as a value that creates a space for dialogue, which has transformative social power. The European Capital of Culture was therefore an excellent starting point for discussions at the international level, as its slogan "Go! Borderless" speaks of building unity and overcoming borders and of peaceful coexistence between people and nations.«

The countries of the Western Balkan are working together on a number of cultural projects, including a permanent exhibition in Block 17 of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. This joint project has made great progress in the last two years. We are also looking forward to continuing discussions on digitalisation, including in the field of archives. Our countries are working together to prepare joint nominations for inscription on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Co-productions and collaborations in the fields of film, theatre and visual culture, and between public institutions, NGOs and national artists are also well established.

At the meeting, the Ministers discussed the contribution of culture and international cultural projects to sustainable development. In this context, the European Capital of Culture project is one of the important projects contributing to the revitalisation of regions, and is not exclusive to the EU Member States.

At the meeting, the Ministers also highlighted the importance of the numerous European mechanisms for calls for proposals for the region.

They undertook to strengthen cooperation within existing organisations and to continue to hold such meetings and foster such relations.