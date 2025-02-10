From Metaverse to Quantum: EmTech Invest Maps the Future of Tech & Education

The prestigious EmTech Invest event

EmTech Invest at Grandhotel Belvedere, Davos, gathered thought leaders and innovators to explore the future of blockchain, metaverse, and e-learning.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event, with Dustin Plantholt as the MC, a seasoned media and journalism professional, and brought to life by Alena Yudina, founder of EmTech Invest, set the tone for a day filled with visionary ideas. A trailblazer in the tech and finance sectors, Alena founded EmTech Invest in Davos in 2019. Under her leadership, the event has welcomed over 2,600 attendees and top-tier speakers, while managing over $450 million in AUM. Known for her deep expertise in blockchain and finance as the CEO and AML Officer at Quantum Leap Strategy AG, Alena has been instrumental in shaping Swiss FinTech and blockchain industries, all while ensuring a strong foundation of compliance and integrity.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Alena stands as a powerful testament to the modern woman’s ability to balance professional growth and motherhood. At the time of the event, she had just welcomed her third child—only two weeks old—yet she remained at the forefront, leading discussions on the industry's future. Her opening speech resonated deeply with the audience, not only for its insights into technology but for its empowering message to women in business:

"You don’t have to choose between career and family – it's possible to combine both, and it's absolutely worth it. Embrace both sides of your life, whether stepping into business or motherhood, because you can have it all."

Visionary Ideas from Leading Innovators

At the heart of Davos 2025, the co-host of EmTech Invest Mete Al, Founder of ICB Verse and Co-founder of ICB Network, unveiled an ambitious new direction for the ecosystem growth: the establishment of ICB Labs, with the purpose of consolidating all projects in one hub. The most well-known ecosystem brands include ICB Network, ICB Verse, ICB KYC, and NFT Talent. This strategic integration is a big step forward, establishing one new big player in the fields of blockchain, AI, e-learning, and the metaverse to boost global innovation and sustainability.

Representing brands of ICB Labs during various high-profile panels and discussions, Mete Al emphasised the importance of collaboration in building a decentralized, sustainable future. “ICB Labs represents the synergy of our mission,” said Mete Al. “By bringing all our projects under one umbrella, we create a stronger foundation for innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. We look forward to introducing our new products to you later over the year.”

At Davos 2025, Sergiu Corches, Finchain at ICB Network, presented the groundbreaking vision behind ICBX Blockchain and ICB Verse—a next-generation metaverse built on cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology. His speech highlighted ICBX’s unmatched security, scalability, and speed, along with its listing on 11 global exchanges. He also introduced ICB Verse, a virtual ecosystem featuring AI-driven education, business hubs, and historical reconstructions—pushing the boundaries of innovation.

The excitement didn’t stop there—Carlos Moreira, the CEO of WISeKey and SEALSQ, stunned the audience with the keynote on "Transacting Crypto from Space Blockchain." As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, WISeKey is leading the charge in quantum security. By integrating Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) into its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, the company is creating next-generation defenses against the risks posed by quantum computing. With its innovative approach, WISeKey ensures data remains secure, authentic, and future-proof in an increasingly digital world.

Moreira’s visionary insight into the next frontier of cryptocurrency, powered by blockchain technology in orbit, left attendees on the edge of their seats. As he unveiled a groundbreaking innovation, he declared:

"We are unveiling the world’s first post-quantum microchip. Developed by us, this unique chip is designed to defend against quantum attacks, protecting against the power of future quantum computers that could break all existing encryption."

With this bold step toward a quantum-secure future, Moreira reinforced the urgent need for technological advancements that safeguard the integrity of digital transactions in an era of rapid innovation.

The Blockchain and the Quantum Era: A Panel You Can't Miss

The highlight of the afternoon? A riveting panel discussion on "The Future of Blockchain in the Quantum Era", moderated by none other than Aaron Stanley of Forbes. Panelists, including the brilliant Clara Tsao from the Filecoin Foundation, Anders Kristiansen from Nethermind, Kapil Dhiman, Co-Founder & CEO at Quranium, Sergiu Corchetes, Fichain at ICB Network, and Edan Yago from BitcoinOS, engaged in a dynamic conversation about how quantum computing will reshape blockchain technology. From security to scalability, this panel painted a bold picture of what blockchain will look like in the not-so-distant future.

Adding to the day’s intellectual momentum was the premier presentation of the book “Transcend, AI, and the Future of Humanity” by the esteemed Sir Prof. Dr. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli. This groundbreaking work offers a profound exploration of the intersection between artificial intelligence, human potential, and the destiny of our species.

Is E-Learning Reshaping Education for the Digital Age?

The event turned its focus to the future of education with an explosive roundtable discussion on “Universities of the Future and the Next Generation of E-Learning.” Supported by Blockchain Center of the University of Zurich and DEC Institute, moderated by Kristina Lucrezia Corner, former Editor-in-Chief at Cointelegraph, this session brought together education and blockchain experts like Mete Al, Laura K. Inamedinova, Growth officer at Gate.io and Sheraz Ahmed as Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum. They explored how e-learning is evolving at lightning speed and what universities must do to prepare for the next wave of digital-native students.

Mete Al shared how ICB Verse is already pioneering new ways to deliver education that bridges the gap between digital and physical worlds, pushing traditional models of learning into the future.

