TBI Agents Investigating Death of Man, Use of Force by Fayette County Deputies

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI special agents continue to investigate the death of a man early Sunday morning following an interaction with deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 12:50 Sunday morning at a fueling station in the 7700 block of Highway 222 in Stanton, near Exit 42 on Interstate 40. Deputies responded to the business on a report of a stabbing, and when they confronted the suspect, the situation escalated and resulted in at least one deputy firing upon him, striking him. In addition to gunshot wounds, however, the man sustained what are believed to be self-inflicted stab wounds, prior to and during the exchange with deputies, and died at the scene. An autopsy, to be performed in Memphis, will determine the cause of death. A civilian stabbed and wounded by the subject during the incident was treated and released. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the incident, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

