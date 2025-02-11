HARLEY of LONDON Launches Innovative Health, Wellness and Lifestyle Rewards Program Featuring HARLEY WELLNESS DOLLAR

Discover Harley Wellness Dollar

Envision a future where your commitment to a healthy lifestyle not only enhances your well-being but also strengthens your financial security.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HARLEY of LONDON ( by Harley Street Healthcare Group) is thrilled to announce the HARLEY WELLNESS DOLLAR (HWD) launch, a revolutionary rewards program, as a utility token, issued on the Polygon blockchain. Imagine a world where healthy choices made by people not only improve their well-being but also boost their financial security. The Wellness Dollar by HARLEY of LONDON enables individuals to build their health, wellness and lifestyle credit score to unlock personalised health and life insurance plans designed just for them.But that’s not all! The reward points can be redeemed for a variety of goods and services and even traded publicly. Harley Rewards are designed to empower people to make better lifestyle choices by helping them to monetise their healthy habits.Wellness Dollar is more than just a rewards program – It is a revolution in health, wellness and lifestyle.The HARLEY WELLNESS DOLLAR is designed to reward people for their commitment to health and wellness. As part of the larger ecosystem being developed by HARLEY of LONDON, HWD offers a variety of use cases, including Payment for Wellness Services (Use HWD for health assessments, diagnostics, and treatments); Access to Wellness Programs (Gain entry to personalized health plans and wellness programs); Purchasing Products and Services (Buy products and services within the Harley Wellness Club and from ecosystem partners); Earning Rewards (Get rewarded for participating in wellness activities and adhering to health plans); Harley Priority Pass (Exclusive benefits for subscribers); Personalized Insurance (Secure personalized life and health insurance ); Redeeming for Lifestyle Services (Redeem HWD for a variety of goods and services ); Monetizing Healthy Habits (Turn healthy habits into tangible rewards).Wellness tokens are also designed to be freely transferable and tradeable between users within the ecosystem and beyond, embedded with real-world utility. The team is fully committed to continuously improving the adoption of the Wellness Dollar globally.HARLEY of LONDON is making 50 million tokens available to the ecosystem. The company has already started offering prelaunch allocations to preferred partners. Institutions have also taken allocations of over 3 million tokens before the launch. The full launch of the reward points as utility tokens is planned for July 2025, with trading available on all major exchanges. The company will be inviting more delivery partners to join the ecosystem.Announcing the rewards program Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Visionary Officer of HARLEY of LONDON said "Empowering healthier lifestyles is at the heart of HARLEY of LONDON's mission. The lifestyle that most people have today accounts for 70% of illnesses. With the Harley Wellness Dollar rewards program, the company is turning healthy choices into monetisable rewards. This initiative is a crucial commitment to eliminating 50% of lifestyle-related illnesses in the next 10 years and is also in line with the company's objective of making 90 the new 50 and improving people's average lifespan. So HARLEY of LONDON is incentivising people to invest in their well-being and transform their lives with the Harley Wellness Dollars rewards program"HARLEY of LONDON is focused on proactively managing people's health, wellness and lifestyle. The company firmly believes that it is where people matter the most because, in the end, it is all about people. As more people embrace this transformative initiative, HARLEY of LONDON anticipates a ripple effect that will enhance overall societal health, reduce healthcare costs, and create a more vibrant, thriving community. The HARLEY WELLNESS DOLLAR is not just a rewards program; it's a catalyst for positive change and a brighter future for all.Backed by HARLEY of LONDON, the esteemed partners and the larger ecosystem, the HARLEY WELLNESS DOLLAR is poised to gain global acceptance as a trusted utility token and digital asset within the next five years.For more information, please contact:HARLEY of LONDON ( www.harleyoflondon.co.uk and www.theharleyclub.com Hari Singh at hari@harleyoflondon.co.uk and Sanjeev Kumar at sanjeev@harleyoflondon.co.uk

