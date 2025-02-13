Trashy Annie Announces US & Mexico Tour in 2025

Unapologetic and Unstoppable – Trashy Annie and the Band Bringing Raw Energy to Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Defying Expectations: Trashy Annie’s Unstoppable Rise in Rock ‘n’ Roll

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trashy Annie, recognized as the 2023 CMA of Texas Americana Artist of the Year, is set for a landmark year in 2025. The rock artist will embark on an extensive tour across the United States and Mexico, release a new album, and collaborate with acclaimed drummer Thommy Price, best known for his work with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Trashy Annie's musical journey has been unconventional. She picked up her first guitar at 44 and formed her debut rock band at 46, quickly gaining industry recognition and securing a record deal with Cleopatra Records. Her music, influenced by classic rock with a modern edge, delivers a bold and authentic sound.

The artist’s name, “Trashy Annie,” originated as a response to online critics commenting on her appearance—an identity she has since embraced as a statement of self-expression. “Rock ‘n’ roll is about freedom and authenticity,” she says.

With a new album on the way, Trashy Annie’s 2025 tour will showcase her high-energy performances to audiences across North America. The collaboration with Thommy Price is expected to bring a dynamic new element to her upcoming work.

Tour dates and ticket information can be found at www.trashyannie.com/tour. Fans can also follow her on social media and on her Spotify page for updates on new releases and exclusive content.

