New Children's Book Series Explores the Roots of Hip Hop with Easy A.D. of the Legendary Cold Crush Brothers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new year kicks off, a ground-breaking children's book series is set to ignite imaginations and take young minds on a thrilling journey through the vibrant history of Hip Hop. Easy A.D., a co-founding member of the Legendary Cold Crush Brothers, is pulling back the curtain on Hip Hop's origins, sharing the personal stories of both iconic figures and unsung heroes who transformed a cultural movement into a global phenomenon.More than a Biography: A Time-Traveling AdventureThe inaugural book, " I Am Hip Hop Book Series : Easy A.D. of the Legendary Cold Crush Brothers," isn't just a biography – it's a time machine. Through Easy A.D.'s own words, kids will experience the highs and lows, the dreams and triumphs of the Cold Crush Brothers as they helped shape the very fabric of Hip Hop culture Easy A.D.'s Vision: Empowering Young Voices"We're not just telling stories," Easy A.D. explains. "We're sharing a living, breathing culture that has touched every young person in some way – the music they groove to, the clothes they rock, the words they use, the art they create. We want them to know that they can dream big and use their own unique voices to change the world. Every kid has a piece to add to the Hip Hop mosaic."DMC: Passing the Torch from Pioneer to PioneerWhy this children’s book series? Because, as DMC of Run-DMC eloquently puts it in the book foreword, "A.D. is Hip Hop! He's the real deal, living and breathing the 'I AM' spirit. He's faced challenges, but he's never wavered from his values. Now, he's sharing his inspiring journey and the stories of other Hip Hop pioneers in a way that celebrates the culture and empowers kids to chase their dreams and make a difference. When Easy A.D. says HE IS HIP HOP, he speaks the truth!”A.D.: From the Bronx to the World, Inspiring the Next GenerationA.D.'s passion is contagious. He's crisscrossed New York City, motivating kids to pick up books and live healthy lives. Their energy, their curiosity, their resilience – it fuels him. He remembers his own journey, from playing in a school band in the Bronx to rocking stages in Japan. He sees the same spark in the eyes of today's youth. A.D. wants young readers to walk in the shoes of Hip Hop's creators. He wants them to feel the excitement of discovering their talents, the thrill of collaborating with others, the magic of making something new from nothing.From the Core Elements to the Streets: The Full Spectrum of Hip HopThrough these books, kids will meet the pioneers of Hip Hop's core elements: the MCs spitting rhymes, the DJs spinning beats, the B-boys and B-girls breaking boundaries, and the graffiti artists painting and using the city as a canvas. But they'll also discover the other vital threads that make up the Hip Hop tapestry: the beatboxers creating rhythms with their mouths, the trendsetters defining Hip Hop street fashion, the lyricists crafting a new language, producers, filmmakers, Hip Hop educators, and the entrepreneurs building empires from their passion.Hip Hop is a Way of LifeA.D.'s message is clear: "These books will transport young readers back in time to meet the young people who dared to dream and took the future into their own hands."Beyond the Books: A.D.'s Ongoing CommitmentEasy A.D. isn't just a co-author; he's a living legend who still rocks the mic and stage with the Cold Crush Brothers. He's a tireless advocate for youth empowerment, sharing his wisdom and passion with students across the 5 boroughs and beyond. "Hip hop is about more than just beats and rhymes," A.D. emphasizes. "It's about using your voice, your creativity, and your passion to make an impact on the world."Join the MovementThis groundbreaking children’s book series isn't just a collection of stories; it's a call to action for young people everywhere to embrace their dreams, find their voices, and make their mark on the world. As Easy A.D. so powerfully puts it, “Knowing your culture and history makes you strong. It can give you the power to make your dreams come true!”

