BOK Financial Expands Strategic Partnership with Mozrt to Revolutionize Payment Solutions

BOK Financial (BOKF, NA), a top 25 U.S. bank, continues to lead the charge in modern banking by expanding its strategic partnership with Mozrt Inc., an award-winning financial technology platform. This collaboration underscores BOK Financial's forward-thinking approach and Mozrt's unparalleled ability to revolutionize payments, setting a new industry benchmark for efficiency, automation, and seamless financial transactions.

Since first joining forces just over a year ago, Mozrt’s roster of game-changing capabilities has continued to grow, and BOK Financial has been sprinting alongside, leveraging Mozrt’s modern solutions to transform banking at every level. With cutting-edge solutions now at their fingertips, BOK Financial’s customers can access real-time FX rates, automated compliance, instant currency transfers, all designed to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the customer experience.

A key aspect of this expanded partnership is its reach beyond BOK Financial itself. These cutting-edge products and services can now be fully white-labelled and extended to BOK Financial’s downstream banking partners, including community banks, regional banks, and credit unions. This means that institutions of all sizes can leverage the same advanced capabilities under their own brand, allowing them to compete at the level of a top 25 bank while maintaining a cohesive, end-to-end customer experience.

“At BOK Financial, we recognize that customer expectations are changing rapidly, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve,” said Pete Tibbles, BOK Financial “When money moves cross-borders, complexity increases—but Mozrt has eliminated those barriers. Their technology streamlines USD/FX payments and trade, making international transactions effortless, secure, and instantaneous. With Mozrt, our customers can transact cross-borders in just a few clicks, making global banking easier than ever.”

Mozrt’s ability to rapidly integrate new technology is a game-changer. While traditional digitization programs can take months or even years to implement, Mozrt’s streamlined integration process allows financial institutions to stand up new payment programs in a matter of weeks.

“Our two teams have become strategic partners with a shared vision for what the future of banking can and will look like,” said Tibbles. “Mozrt’s continued growth made it a clear choice to expand our partnership and extend their capabilities to our downstream banking partners. These products and services empower them to perform at a level they wouldn’t otherwise have access to. We have a responsibility to our customers, downstream banking partners, and the banking industry as a whole to meet evolving client needs and set a new industry standard. Partnering with Mozrt makes that possible. They’ve been fantastic to work with.”

In a world where financial institutions fear competition from fintechs, BOK Financial is not only leveraging technology but actively partnering with one of the most innovative payment technology platforms on the market, speaks volumes to their forward-thinking nature. BOK Financial is leading by example, demonstrating that the future of banking is made possible through the fusion of tradition, innovation and technology.

Mozrt CEO Jeff Althaus added, “BOK Financial is proving that a legacy financial institution can embrace technology and redefine the banking experience. This partnership is about more than just innovation, it’s about setting a new industry standard. By deepening our collaboration, we’re reducing transaction wait times, simplifying complex payment processes, and ensuring that BOKF and their downstream banking partners remain at the forefront of financial services. Together, we’re shaping the future of banking.”

About Mozrt

Mozrt is redefining financial technology by equipping banks and credit unions with seamless, scalable, and fully integrated payment solutions. Specializing in domestic, international, and alternative payment methods, Mozrt removes complexity while enhancing speed, security, and efficiency.

Designed for financial institutions that demand both innovation and reliability, Mozrt’s white-labelled technology ensures a seamless brand experience while automating compliance, optimizing transactions, and streamlining operations. With Mozrt, banks and credit unions can compete at the highest level, delivering modern, customer-centric financial services without the burden of legacy constraints. For more information, visit www.mozrt.com.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $115 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Connecticut, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

