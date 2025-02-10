Arkilon & Support Joy Partner to Bring AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis to Zendesk

Arkilon and Support Joy are working together to improve Support.

Arkilon’s FacetScore AI and Support Joy’s Zendesk expertise combine to deliver real-time sentiment analysis and actionable customer insights.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkilon Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Support Joy Ltd to integrate its advanced FacetScore sentiment and customer satisfaction AI tools into Zendesk and other helpdesk solutions.Customer service teams face increasing pressure to resolve inquiries efficiently while maintaining high-quality interactions. Many companies already use automation to manage ticket volume, but few solutions effectively analyze customer sentiment and intent in real-time. FacetScore bridges this gap, allowing businesses to track customer emotions, detect pain points, and improve satisfaction—all while keeping automation human-centric.Founded in Glasgow in 2022, Arkilon Ltd develops FacetScore, an AI-driven tool designed to analyze customer sentiment and intent, giving businesses real-time insights to enhance customer satisfaction. Committed to privacy-first, human-centered AI, Arkilon ensures that automation enhances, rather than replaces, the human touch in customer interactions.Support Joy Ltd, established in Glasgow in 2024, is a specialist Zendesk consultancy led by industry veterans. With experience spanning from GitHub to solo support teams, Support Joy helps organizations optimize their helpdesk systems, improve workflows, and reduce response friction. Their deep understanding of helpdesk best practices allows them to tailor solutions for businesses of all sizes, ensuring that support teams can work more effectively while improving the customer experience.The partnership marks an important expansion of FacetScore’s capabilities beyond hospitality and entertainment. By working closely with Support Joy, Arkilon has refined FacetScore to better understand helpdesk workflows, customer interactions, and ticket escalation patterns. With this development, the technology is now better suited to helpdesk operations in industries ranging from software and telecommunications to financial services and retail.“Helpdesk operations are a crucial component of a company’s customer service strategy,” says Ryan Stenhouse, founder of Arkilon Ltd. “Organizations handling a high volume of tickets already benefit from automation, but streamlining review and content analysis remains a challenge. FacetScore enables helpdesks to automate these processes while providing agents with real-time insights and support, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction.”This partnership leverages FacetScore’s enterprise-level API integrations and Arkilon’s privacy-first AI models to process support tickets and responses efficiently. The integration allows support teams to track customer sentiment in real-time, identify emerging issues before they escalate, and measure response effectiveness—helping companies proactively improve their support operations.By automating sentiment analysis and contextual understanding, FacetScore saves hours of manual review for helpdesk agents and managers. The result is faster issue resolution, improved customer insights, and more efficient use of support resources. A software company handling thousands of customer queries each month, for example, can use FacetScore to distinguish between simple troubleshooting requests and high-priority customer concerns, ensuring that urgent issues receive immediate attention.“The combination of Support Joy’s deep Zendesk expertise with FacetScore’s AI capabilities creates a powerful solution for modern support teams,” says Anthony Stenhouse, founder of Support Joy Ltd. “Our clients can now make data-driven decisions about their customer service strategy while maintaining the human touch that’s essential for positive customer experiences.”Privacy and security are critical considerations when integrating AI into customer service operations. FacetScore is designed with strict data protection measures and is fully compliant with UK/EU GDPR and Japan’s APPI, ensuring that customer data is handled responsibly while maintaining industry-leading security standards. Arkilon’s commitment to privacy means FacetScore does not store personally identifiable information at all. This ensures businesses can leverage AI-driven insights while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.With Support Joy’s expertise, organizations of any size that rely on Zendesk can now integrate FacetScore with confidence, knowing that their customer data remains secure and that their automation strategy aligns with best practices in customer support.For companies using Zendesk that want to explore this integration, Support Joy Ltd offers demonstrations and consultations. Arkilon Ltd and Support Joy Ltd are committed to helping businesses improve customer satisfaction through smarter AI-powered support tools.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.