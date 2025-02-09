Re: Us Route 2 in Alburgh Closed Between W Shore Rd and Vt Route 78
The roadway is now open.
Drive safely.
Sent: Saturday, February 8, 2025 7:27 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Us Route 2 in Alburgh Closed Between W Shore Rd and Vt Route 78
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
ST ALBANS BARRACKS
MEDIA RELEASE
US ROUTE 2 IN ALBURGH IS CLOSED IN THE AREA OF W SHORE RD DUE TO A CRASH. TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED DOWN W SHORE RD AND THE TRUCK ROUTE.
THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UP0DATES WILL BE PROVIDES AS APPROPRIATE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.