Re: Us Route 2 in Alburgh Closed Between W Shore Rd and Vt Route 78

The roadway is now open.


Drive safely.

From: Brooks, Rebecca
Sent: Saturday, February 8, 2025 7:27 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS

 

MEDIA RELEASE

 

US ROUTE 2 IN ALBURGH  IS CLOSED IN THE AREA OF W SHORE RD DUE TO A CRASH. TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED DOWN W SHORE RD AND THE TRUCK ROUTE.

 

THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UP0DATES WILL BE PROVIDES AS APPROPRIATE.

 

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.  PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY


