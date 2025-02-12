Paradise Cove Beach Cafe Reopens February 10th

Bob Morris' Paradise Cove Beach Cafe

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradise Cove Beach Cafe, a cherished institution along the California coast, is proud to announce its grand reopening on February IO at 8:00 AM. This reopening marks not only the return of a local favorite but also a renewed commitment to community resilience in the face of the recent fires.With a storied legacy spanning 75 years on the coast, the Morris family, owners of Paradise Cove Beach Cafe, have long been at the forefront of local hospitality and community engagement. Beginning with their Uncle Sonny's historic Jack's At the Beach on the Ocean Park Pier and the operation of Paradise Cove during the late 1950s through the mid-l 960s, the family's contributions include the development of iconic destinations such as Fisherman's Village in Marina Del Rey, Seaport Village in San Diego, and Shoreline Village in Long Beach.ln 1972, Bob founded Gladstones 4 Fish and expanded the family's influence in the coastal restaurant industry with additional establishments including The Jetty, RJ's the Rib Joint, and Sea View Seafood on the Santa Monica Pier, as well as Malibu Sea Lion USA (currently Duke's Malibu). Twenty-six years ago, returning to Paradise Cove with his wife and business partner, Kerry, the founders transformed Paradise Cove Beach Cafe into the quintessential California beach restaurant - a welcoming space for families, friends, and community members from all walks of life. Their son, Tim, is the third generation of Morris family to work at Paradise Cove.In response to the recent devastating Palisades and Eaton fires, which have severely impacted countless lives, Paradise Cove Beach Cafe is planning a "Day of Hope." This event will be dedicated to all who have suffered losses-whether it be homes, jobs, or loved ones-and will serve as a day for healing and unity. The event will be free and open to all affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires, as well as first responders. A date will be announced soon."Our goal is to provide a space where individuals and families can come together, share their stories, and find hope in our community's resilience," added Bob. "In the words of Winston Churchill, 'When you're going through hell, keep on going.' And that's exactly what we are going to do.Looking forward to welcoming Guests back on Monday, February 10th •••••Media Contact:Kerry MorrisParadise Cove Beach Cafe310-457-9791Kerry@ParadiseCoveMalibu.com www.paradisecovemalibu.com

