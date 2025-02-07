Anesthesiologists bring expertise to VA in support of Veterans

Working at VA means that anesthesiologists have an opportunity to enjoy more time to focus on patients and to develop meaningful relationships with colleagues.

“VA offers the opportunity to be part of an all-encompassing team of professionals with a singular goal, which is to provide unparalleled medical service to those who have served our nation,” said Brad Cargill, a VA physician-provider recruiter. “In doing so, our physicians are able to have a work/life balance unlike any in the civilian sector.”

When you commit to serving Veterans, VA finds ways to reward that choice. Through access to student loan repayment options, VA helps significantly reduce the weight of student loans and start planning for a debt-free future. We also offer the Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP), which is available to assist in repaying student loans. For physicians, EDRP provides up to $40,000 a year, or $200,000 over a 5-year period.

Anesthesiologists may also qualify for the Specialty Education Loan Repayment Program (SELRP), which offers physicians the potential for loan repayment of $40,000 each year, up to a maximum of $160,000 over 4 years.

Visit VA Careers now to see all offer anesthesiologists, and what it means to work at VA.