ALE Investigation Leads to Charges at Four Oaks Store

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), with assistance from the Four Oaks Police Department, executed a search warrant at Tobacco and Vape Four Oaks Convenient Store, located at 5859 E. Wellons Street, Four Oaks, NC 27524. Due to complaints alleging illegal drug sales at the location, which is in close proximity to a daycare facility, the Four Oaks Police Department requested assistance from ALE. Subsequently, the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of more than three pounds of marijuana, Kat, psylocibin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, one firearm, and U.S. currency. Ayman Ali Mjalli and Ameen Ali Mjalli, both owners of the business, were each charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Criminal charges are as follows: Ameen Fawzi Ali Mjalli, 34, of Fayetteville: (Warrants are outstanding) Ayman Fawzi Ali Mjalli, 29, of Four Oaks:

“This is a great example of law enforcement agencies collaborating together to make our communities safer”, said Foar Oaks Police Chief Stephen Anderson. “We remain committed to protecting our community, especially our youth, from these harmful substances.” The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.