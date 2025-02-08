Food Service Feta Cheese Market Size, Huge Demand, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food service feta cheese market size was valued at $2,187.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach the market size of $3,816.8 million in 2030. French feta was the dominant segment in the type category in 2019 and is expected to continue the dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe was the largest regional market in 2019, and is expected to continue the trend throughout the forecast period.Feta cheese compliments the different types of cuisine, and has become popular among consumers due to the taste and its nutritional benefits. This shift in the taste of consumers toward feta cheese from the other available alternatives is encouraging the use of feta cheese in fast food preparations.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14574 Feta cheese is a white colored brined cheese that is made with a combination of goat, sheep or cow milk. It is very popular in Europe and North America, and is gaining traction/popularity in the Asia-Pacific region. Feta cheese is used in all sorts of dishes ranging from appetizers to desserts.The food service feta cheese market is subject to notable growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to growing affinity of people toward prepared meals/takeaways that include cheese from food service outlets. Moreover, growing reliance on convenience among working population coupled with rise in the number of options to acquire food has paved the way for the growth of food service feta cheese market. Furthermore, feta cheese is known to be an excellent source of micro and macro nutrients that aid in the healthy functioning of the body, which makes it very popular among the health conscious cohort of the global population.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-service-feta-cheese-market/purchase-options Based on region, Europe was the largest market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing regional segment in the food service feta cheese market.The food service feta cheese market is for the most part an organized market which is dominated by few players. The key players in the food service feta cheese industry relies on strategies such as product launch and acquisition to stay relevant in the global food service feta cheese market share. The key players profiled in the report are Arla Foods AMBA, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Dodoni S.A., Mevgal, Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd., Lactalis American Group, Inc, Saputo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Kolios S.A, And Sadafco.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14574 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

