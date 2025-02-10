Nevvon Named to the 2025 New York Digital Health 100 by Digital Health New York (DHNY)

DH100 recognizes those companies that have helped make New York the capital of healthcare innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevvon announced that it has been named to the 2025 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the 2025 New York Healthcare Innovation Report that analyzes the digital health sector's investment trends, challenges, and opportunities.“Being named to the New York Digital Health 100 for the third consecutive year is a testament to Nevvon’s unwavering commitment to transforming caregiver education and healthcare training,” said James Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of Nevvon. “This recognition fuels our drive to innovate and provide the best e-training solutions for home and healthcare workers, ensuring that agencies remain compliant while caregivers gain the skills and confidence they need to excel.”“Now in its sixth year, the New York DH100 has evolved and grown, and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has also reached unprecedented levels of innovation and impact,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. “We are honored to celebrate these organizations, whose dedication to transformation and progress is driving the future of healthcare.”Nevvon’s continued growth and success stem from our dedication to advancing workforce training solutions through technology, enhancing regulatory compliance, and improving the overall quality of care. Our platform simplifies training for home care agencies and caregivers by offering state-approved courses that are accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device.In 2025, Nevvon will expand its content library and deepen integrations with home care and healthcare provider agencies, introduce training programs for skilled nursing facilities, and, through our partnership with PocketRN, launch family caregiver dementia care education and support for GUIDE beneficiaries.To download a copy of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here.About NevvonNevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted by home care agencies to achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money. We empower caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to provide the highest quality care to their patients. Our innovative technology platform offers interactive and engaging training modules, comprehensive reporting, and personalized learning pathways. Click here to set up a demo today and discover how Nevvon can help your home care agency achieve its training and regulatory compliance goals.About Digital Health New York (DHNY)Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co DH100 MethodologyTo compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit, founded before 2014, or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding, revenue, market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

