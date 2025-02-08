Desh Law Expands to New Office in East Rutherford, NJ to Better Serve Immigration Clients

Desh Law Logo

Desh Law has moved to 1 Meadowlands Plz, Suite 200, East Rutherford, NJ, to better serve NJ immigration clients. Conveniently near highways & transit.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desh Law, a trusted immigration law firm, is excited to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art office at the Met Center, located at 1 Meadowlands Plaza, Suite 200, East Rutherford, NJ 07073. This move is part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to providing top-tier legal services to clients throughout New Jersey.

Conveniently situated near major highways and the Secaucus Train Station, the new office location offers improved accessibility for clients traveling from various parts of the state. The expansion reflects Desh Law’s growth and dedication to enhancing client experience by offering a modern, comfortable, and professional setting for legal consultations.

Desh Law focuses primarily on immigration law, assisting individuals, families, and businesses with a wide range of immigration matters, including visa applications, green cards, naturalization, deportation defense, and employment-based immigration solutions. With a client-centered approach, the firm is committed to guiding clients through the complexities of U.S. immigration law with efficiency and expertise.

“We are thrilled to move into our new office in East Rutherford,” said Amit Deshmukh, founding attorney at Desh Law. “This location allows us to better serve our clients by providing easier access and a welcoming environment for all who need immigration assistance. We remain dedicated to advocating for our clients and ensuring they receive the best legal representation possible.”

The firm’s new office is now open for consultations. Clients can schedule an appointment by calling 908-639-3012 or visiting www.LawProsUSA.com.

About Desh Law

Desh Law is a highly respected immigration law firm serving clients throughout New Jersey and beyond. With a reputation for excellence and dedication, the firm provides personalized legal solutions for individuals, families, and businesses navigating the U.S. immigration system.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amit Deshmukh, Esq.

Desh Law

Phone: 908-639-3012

Email: info@lawprosusa.com

Website: www.lawprosusa.com

