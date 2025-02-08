Attorney General Jeff Jackson Wins Temporary Restraining Order to Protect People’s Data from DOGE

For Immediate Release:

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

(919) 716-0060

RALEIGH – This morning, a judge blocked the federal government from unlawfully sharing Americans’ personal and financial data with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Attorney General Jeff Jackson sued last night and asked the judge for this order to prevent unlawful access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson shared the following statement:

“The court recognized this federal overreach for what it is – a violation of federal law and a threat to people’s privacy and security. It is critical that government spending is transparent and taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently, but this process has clearly been against the law. For now, DOGE can’t access the treasury system and the data it holds – including Social Security numbers. We’re going to keep fighting this case to uphold the longstanding federal protections of Americans’ confidential financial data.”

The court noted its “firm assessment” that the federal government’s actions risk “the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking.”

In addition to blocking access for people who are not Treasury Department employees, the order also requires anyone who is a political appointee, special government employee, or non-Treasury employee to destroy all material they’ve already downloaded from the central banking system.

A copy of the order is available here.

###