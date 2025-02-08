Skin Lightening Products Market Growing at 7.7% CAGR to Reach $14.60 Billion by 2031 | Growth, Share Analysis

Skin Lightening Products Market - In 2021, by gender, the women segment was valued at $5,285.3 million, accounting for 74.9% of the market share.

The skin lightening products market was valued at $7.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Skin Lightening Products Market by Product (Creams and Lotions, Cleansers and Toners, Masks, Others), by Gender (Men, Women), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharma and Drug Stores, Online Sales Channel, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global skin lightening products industry generated $7.05 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $14.60 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthChange in lifestyle, surge in disposable income, rise in need for skin care products, increase in demand for natural ingredients in skin care products, and change in packaging styles & attractive marketing strategies drive the growth of the global skin lightening products market. However, rise in awareness regarding the side effects of chemical-based cosmetics and reduction in free trade between countries restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in social media marketing present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17250 The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global skin lightening products market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the availability of a broad range of consumer goods under a single roof, with ample parking space and convenient operation timings. However, the online sales segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and an increase in number of offers and discounts attracts consumers to purchase cosmetic products through online channels, which drives the segment.The women segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on gender, the women segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global skin lightening products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in beauty-conscious female population. However, the men segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. With increase in per capita income and rise in purchasing power, male consumers globally have become more conscious regarding skin care products, which leads to rapid growth of the global product market.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global skin lightening products market, and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in awareness regarding natural skin care products has led to the rise in demand for natural skin lightening products in Asia-Pacific. Increase in use of skin care products in countries such as India and China are major growth factors for the skin lightening products market in the region.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17250 Leading Market Players: -Avon Products, Inc.Kao CorporationL'Oréal S.A.Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.Revlon, Inc.Shiseido Company, LimitedSkin Food Co., Ltd.The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.The Procter& Gamble CompanyUnilever PlcThe research provides answers to the following key questions:1️⃣ What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021-2031?2️⃣ What will be the market size during the estimated period?3️⃣ What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Skin Lightening Products Market during the forecast period?4️⃣ Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Skin Lightening Products Market?5️⃣ What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Skin Lightening Products Market across different regions?6️⃣ What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier to the growth of the Skin Lightening Products Market?7️⃣ What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6a56356c1a7244258e8933f78de8c813 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 :-Cosmetics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetics-market Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-personal-care-and-cosmetic-products-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.