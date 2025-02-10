Atticus Publishing is proud to present, Violence In Heaven: Unveils Profound Divine Lessons for Modern Times

Discover How God’s Voice Guides Us Through Life’s Challenges and Calls Us to Truth

CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vincent Brechtel ’s latest work, Violence In Heaven (Meeting God where Rubber Meets the Road) , takes readers on a transformative journey through divine guidance and revelation. This powerful narrative unveils how God’s voice manifests to mark the end of one era and the beginning of another, wrapping life-changing lessons within a story only the Creator could author.In Violence In Heaven, Brechtel shares an active example of Divine tutoring, revealing how humanity can learn to discern God’s voice amid the clamor of worldly wisdom. With compelling insights, this book challenges readers to reflect on their path, shed ignorance, and embrace the abundant life promised by Truth.Vincent Brechtel, a father of three, spent three decades in technical engineering before returning to his roots on the family farm. This pivotal transition allowed him to reconnect with God’s voice and record His guidance, finding the peace promised to all believers. Brechtel’s unique journey bridges the gap between the technical world and the spiritual realm, offering readers an authentic perspective on faith and purpose.Violence In Heaven carries a vital message: God is calling His children to move away from the misguided wisdom of man and toward a life rooted in Truth. Brechtel’s book emphasizes:• The importance of discerning God’s voice in a world filled with deceptive public narratives.• How to prepare oneself spiritually to be worthy of God’s presence.• Steps toward embracing the life of abundance and clarity promised by Divine Truth.This narrative is not only a story but also a divine lesson designed to guide readers toward spiritual awakening and readiness for the new era.“God... or more specifically, a desire which God instilled within my heart,” says Brechtel. This profound inspiration has driven him to craft a book that is as much a divine calling as it is a literary accomplishment.

Vincent Brechtel on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

