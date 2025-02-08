Attorney General Jeff Jackson Sues Over Potential Exposure of North Carolinians’ Financial Data

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson today filed a lawsuit to stop the federal government from unlawfully sharing Americans’ personal and financial data with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Attorney General Jackson shared the following statement:

“This is federal overreach that puts millions of Americans at risk by exposing confidential financial data without legal justification. For decades, federal protections have been in place for a reason—this policy change violates federal law and threatens people’s privacy and security. Now that DOGE is gaining access to the Social Security system, this matter has become even more urgent.”

Beginning February 2, 2025, the Treasury Department adopted a new policy that grants people associated with DOGE access to its central payment system. The payment system controls vital funding that millions of Americans depend on, including Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits, Medicare and Medicaid payments, and more. The payment system also controls billions of dollars that states rely on to support essential services like law enforcement, public education, and infrastructure repairs. Federal law limits access to the system to Treasury Department employees with a legitimate need for access.

Attorney General Jackson is asking the court for an injunction that prevents unlawful access to people’s financial data and Social Security information.

Attorney General Jackson is joined in filing this lawsuit by the Attorneys General of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

