February 7, 2025 Pimentel to Gov't: 'Re-think' proposed EDSA congestion fee Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III urged the government to re-think the proposal to charge motorists for using EDSA as a way to decongest Metro Manila's main thoroughfare. "Hindi solusyon ang pangongolekta ng bayad sa mga motorista na gagamit ng EDSA. Ang kailangan natin ay mas maayos na mass transport system, hindi dagdag gastos para sa mga Pilipino na araw-araw nang nahihirapan sa trapik," Pimentel said. "It's an anti-motorist and anti-commuter measure that would unfairly burden the public," he added. While he lauded the government's plans under the Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan (CTMP), Pimentel said that some proposals under the plan should be carefully studied to ensure they are effective and fair for the public. The senator pointed out that many private car owners are forced to drive because of the unreliable and inefficient public transportation system. "Walang choice ang maraming Pilipino kundi gumamit ng kotse dahil siksikan at kulang ang tren, bus, at jeep. Tama ang gobyerno, kung gusto nating maibsan ang trapiko sa EDSA, dapat ayusin muna natin ang transport system at imprastraktura. Pero hindi ibig sabihin na kapag nagawa natin pagandahin ang mass transport system, pahihirapan naman natin ang commuters na gamitin ang EDSA," added. Pimentel also warned that the proposed congestion fee could disproportionately affect middle-class Filipinos, small business owners, and professionals who rely on their vehicles for work. He questioned whether the government had studied the potential economic impact of such a move, including its effects on inflation and the cost of goods and services. What the government should do, according to Pimentel, is to ensure that existing traffic improvement measures are implemented, such as stricter number coding policies, better management of bus lanes, and the completion of long-overdue transport infrastructure projects. "Huwag nating gawing negosyo ang EDSA. Ang solusyon sa trapik ay maayos na transportasyon at matinong pamamahala, hindi dagdag bayarin para sa mga Pilipino," Pimentel said.

