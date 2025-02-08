PHILIPPINES, February 8 - Press Release

February 7, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON DEPED REVIEW OF THE ANTI-BULLYING LAW'S IRR The proposed revisions to the implementing rules and regulations of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10627) should pave the way for stronger anti-bullying programs in our schools. The 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) revealed that the Philippine public schools had the highest incidence of bullying among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, a trend that was repeated in the 2022 PISA. Based on the 2022 PISA results, one in three Filipino learners experience bullying at least once a week. Revisions to the IRR should address the law's uneven implementation, along with other issues, including limitations in policy scope, variations in school practices, and a significant lack of trained personnel. The implementation of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Republic Act No. 12080), which mandates the development of a School-Based Mental Health Program, will also support efforts to combat bullying and create safer learning environments in our schools.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.