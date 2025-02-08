PHILIPPINES, February 8 - Press Release

February 8, 2025 Gatchalian: Enactment of Konektadong Pinoy measure to bridge digital divide Senator Win Gatchalian said that the enactment of the Konektadong Pinoy measure is expected to accelerate the development of digital infrastructure in the countryside and bridge 'digital divide' for the benefit of Filipinos residing in far-flung areas. "A significant number of Filipinos continue to live in communities without stable and affordable internet connectivity, hindering them from utilizing available technology that would make their daily lives easier. With the approval of the Konektadong Pinoy measure, these communities will be able to participate more actively in the country's economic development," said Gatchalian following the Senate's approval of the measure. He is a co-author of the bill. Gatchalian emphasized that the enactment of the measure would enable the government to double down on its goal of providing internet access to all. Aside from creating a climate supportive of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, an affordable and stable internet connectivity is also beneficial in the areas of education, research and development, financial management, among others, he said. Essentially, the measure, once enacted into law, would remove barriers to the entry of new, independent players to promote the construction and development of reliable, affordable, open, and accessible data networks. The measure is also expected to encourage more investment in the digital infrastructure that would particularly benefit far-flung areas in the country. A World Bank 2024 report said the Philippines' internet connectivity is the most expensive in Southeast Asia but slower compared to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brunei. Gatchalian: Pagsasabatas ng Konektadong Pinoy magtutulay sa digital divide Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang pagsasabatas ng panukalang Konektadong Pinoy ay inaasahang magpapabilis sa pag-unlad ng digital infrastructure sa kanayunan at magtutulay ng tinatawag na digital divide para sa mga Pilipinong naninirahan sa malalayong lugar. "Maraming Pilipino ang patuloy na naninirahan sa mga komunidad na walang matatag at abot-kayang koneksyon sa internet, na humahadlang sa kanila para gumamit ng teknolohiya na magpapagaan ng araw-araw nilang pamumuhay. Kapag naaprubahan na ang panukalang Konektadong Pinoy, ang mga komunidad na ito ay mas aktibong makakalahok sa pag-unlad ng ekonomiya ng bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian matapos aprubahan ng Senado ang panukala. Ang mambabatas ay isa sa mga may-akda ng panukala. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na ang pagsasabatas ng panukala ay magbibigay-daan sa pamahalaan na mapabilis ang layunin nitong magbigay ng internet access sa lahat. Bukod sa pagsuporta sa mga negosyong micro, small, at medium-sized, ang malakas na internet connection ay kapaki-pakinabang din sa mga larangan ng edukasyon, research and development, financial management, at iba pa. Kapag naisabatas na, mawawala na ang mga 'barriers' o hadlang sa pagpasok ng mga bago at independent players upang isulong ang pagtatayo at pagbuo ng maaasahan, abot-kaya, bukas, at accessible na data network. Inaasahan din na ang panukala ay maghihikayat ng mas maraming pamumuhunan sa digital infrastructure na mapapakinabangan ng mga malalayong lugar sa bansa. Ayon sa isang ulat ng World Bank noong 2024, ang internet connectivity ng Pilipinas ay ang pinakamahal sa Southeast Asia at mas mabagal kumpara sa Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, at Brunei.

