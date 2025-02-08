Wheat Fiber Market Growth, Key Players and Regions | Hit $1,632.6 Million by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Wheat Fiber Market size was valued at $864.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,632.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.The wheat fiber market is expected to experience significant growth owing to large number of consumers inclining toward dietary fiber products owing to personal health, environmental concerns, and animal welfare. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with wheat fiber such as benefits against chronic diseases to promote optimal health, longevity, and quality of life fuel the demand for wheat fiber in the market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15190 Wheat fiber offers numerous health benefits and prevention of some serious diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, around 463 million people, aged between 20 and 79 years, suffered from diabetes and this number is estimated to rise up to 700 million by 2045. Moreover, around 374 million adults have higher chances of developing type 2 diabetes. This is a major factor that boosts the demand for the wheat fiber-based food among the global population. Wheat fiber helps in improving heart health, curing irritable bowel syndrome, maintaining weight, boosting immunity, and regulating blood sugar levels. All these benefits foster the consumption of wheat fiber and thereby drive the global wheat fiber market growth during the forecast period.Rise in population and improvement in lifestyle are the key factors that drive the growth of the wheat fiber market. Increase in purchasing power in the developing region like Asia-Pacific and LAMEA majorly boosts the sale of the wheat fiber products in this region. The change in dietary patterns among consumers along with the increase in population of urban people are the key factors that drive the growth of the wheat fiber market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wheat-fiber-market/purchase-options Increase in hectic lifestyle of people results in less intake of fiber in the body which may give rise to various diseases related to intestine, blood sugar, obesity, and heart. The adequate amount of fiber consumption not only prevents these health risks but also helps to build strong immunity. Therefore, consumers choose wheat fiber, to fulfill the necessary requirements of fiber. This is one of the key factors that propels the demand for the wheat fiber among the global population, and hence, fosters the growth of the wheat fiber market.The key players operating in the wheat fiber market analysis includes Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Roquette Frères, Südzucker AG, SunOpta, Inc. and Calyxt, Inc.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15190 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

