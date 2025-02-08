Bill Sienkiewicz's Batman Painting to Blast Off into Space and Premiere at New York Fashion Week with CosMODA

Model for NYFW

NY based designer Latiyah Gholar, ballgown co-designed by Re’Malhi, Dr. Jessica Konopka meticulously crafted by Re’Malhi’s Haute Couture Atelier for Cosmoda

NEW YORK , NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Fashion Week, CosMODA : Cosplay Runway is set to deliver an extraordinary fusion of comics, couture, and cosmic innovation. On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 30 Wall Street in New York City, CosMODA will unveil a visionary collaboration that pushes the boundaries of art and fashion, spotlighting the legendary comic artist Bill Sienkiewicz.Internationally celebrated for his groundbreaking work on iconic titles such as Moon Knight, Daredevil, Elektra Assassin, Deadpool & Wolverine, Stray Toasters, and Demon Bear, Sienkiewicz is breaking new ground—literally! His stunning Batman painting will be launched into outer space as part of Dent the Future’s upcoming space mission, scheduled for April 2025. But before it heads to the stars, this historic piece will take center stage at CosMODA’s runway show in an awe-inspiring fashion debut.Producers Catherine Schuller-Gruenwald and Dan Hort have meticulously crafted this groundbreaking collaboration. Catherine, a trailblazer in the fashion and cosplay world and widow of legendary Marvel editor and writer Mark Gruenwald, has long admired Sienkiewicz’s unique artistic vision. Together, they’ve transformed his Batman in Space painting into a wearable masterpiece, merging the worlds of high art and high fashion.The painting has been sublimated onto a dramatic cape designed by New York-based designer Latiyah Gholar, paired with a glamorous Victorian ballgown co-designed by Re’Malhi and Dr. Jessica Konopka and meticulously crafted by Re’Malhi’s Haute Couture Atelier . The result? An iconic Dark Knight couture gown that redefines superhero-inspired fashion. The sublimation process, handled by Infinite Wave, has seamlessly translated Sienkiewicz’s art onto fabric, creating a visually striking and dynamic fashion piece.The ensemble will be modeled by NYC’s own entrepreneur and trail blazer, Dr. Jessica Konopka, during a special segment of the CosMODA runway show. Dr. Konopka is the brand ambassador for Re’Malhi Haute Couture, who designed the dress for Bill Sienkiewicz's Batman in Space Artwork launch by SpaceX.This collaboration perfectly captures the essence of CosMODA: a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the intersection of comics and fashion. Attendees can expect an unforgettable reveal, complete with a retrospective on Sienkiewicz’s illustrious career and the dramatic unveiling of the Batman-inspired couture gown.While the Batman painting’s journey to space is set for April 2025, fashion enthusiasts won’t have to wait that long. Be among the first to witness this extraordinary fusion of art and fashion at New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2025, from 6 to 9 pm at 30 Wall Street. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite under CosMODA.

