CBP officers seize $1.4M in cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry on Thursday seized more than $1.4 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain rigorous vigilance and that dedication coupled with non-intrusive inspection system technology yielded this significant cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing 108 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 Freightliner tractor hauling a fuel tanker for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 42 packages containing a total of 108.29 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the tractor.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,445,896.

CBP seized the narcotics, tractor and tanker. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.