CBP officers seize $1.4M in cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry
EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry on Thursday seized more than $1.4 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.
“Our frontline officers continue to maintain rigorous vigilance and that dedication coupled with non-intrusive inspection system technology yielded this significant cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
The seizure occurred on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 Freightliner tractor hauling a fuel tanker for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 42 packages containing a total of 108.29 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the tractor.
The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,445,896.
CBP seized the narcotics, tractor and tanker. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.