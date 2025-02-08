Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,694 in the last 365 days.

FDA warns of potential to miss notifications on smartphone-compatible diabetes devices

The Food and Drug Administration Feb. 5 released an alert notifying patients of a safety concern using diabetes devices such as continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps and automated insulin dosing systems that rely on a smartphone for delivering alerts. The agency said it received medical device reports in which users reported alerts were not being delivered or heard in situations where the users thought they configured the alerts to be delivered. Some instances may have contributed to serious harm, including severe hypoglycemia, severe hyperglycemia, diabetic ketoacidosis and death.   

The FDA issued recommendations for users and said it is working with diabetes-related medical device manufacturers to ensure that smartphone alert configurations are evaluated prior to use. It is also working with manufacturers to ensure settings for smartphones and mobile medical applications are continuously tested and that updates are communicated quickly and clearly to users.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FDA warns of potential to miss notifications on smartphone-compatible diabetes devices

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more