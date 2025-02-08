Campaign Launched to Support the Last Two Survivors of Black Wall Street with Homes for Heroes InitiativeCampaign

Last Black Wall Street survivor Mother Viola Ford Fletcher Last Blackwall street Tulsa Massacre survivor Mother Lessie Benningfield Randle Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation Black Wall Street Tulsa Masscre

Campaign Launched to Support the Last Two Survivors of Black Wall Street with Homes for Heroes Initiative

"Viola Fletcher & Lessie Benningfield Randle have witnessed so much pain & loss, yet they continue to demonstrate an unparalleled strength and resilience. It is time for us to show up for them.......” — Paul Randall

TULSA, WI, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to honor and support Viola Fletcher, 110, and Lessie Benningfield Randle, 110, the last two remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a new fundraising campaign titled Homes for Heroes has been launched. This initiative aims to raise $1.5 million to provide safe, comfortable homes and ongoing support services for these two extraordinary women who endured unimaginable trauma and loss as children during the massacre that destroyed Black Wall Street.The campaign seeks to provide two homes—one for each survivor—along with vital ongoing support services such as healthcare, personal care, and education. With this effort, we not only acknowledge their resilience but also honor their place in our shared history. The $1.5 million goal will be broken down into:$1,000,000 for the purchase of two homes, one for each survivor and their families.$300,000 for ongoing support services, including healthcare and personal care.$100,000 for educational initiatives and historical preservation efforts related to the Tulsa Race Massacre.$100,000 as a contingency fund for unexpected expenses.The Homes for Heroes campaign has gained momentum as an essential step toward repairing the historical injustices suffered by the survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which decimated the vibrant Black community of Greenwood and left its residents displaced and broken. By coming together, we can offer these remarkable women a peaceful, dignified space in which to spend their remaining years."Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle have witnessed so much pain and loss, yet they continue to demonstrate an unparalleled strength and resilience. It is time for us to show up for them as they showed up for so many others. By helping provide them with safe homes, we are not only offering them comfort and peace but also making a statement of solidarity and justice," -Paul RandallHow You Can Help:Donate: Your financial contribution will directly impact the lives of Viola and Lessie by providing them with safe, stable homes and the support they need.Share: Spread the word about this campaign and encourage others to join in this historic effort to right a wrong and support these women.Volunteer: If you're able to donate your time and skills, we welcome your support as we work to make this vision a reality.Timeline for the Campaign:Month 1-2: Fundraising efforts and purchase of the homes.Month 3 and beyond: Ongoing maintenance and support for the survivors, along with educational initiatives and preservation of the history of Black Wall Street.This campaign represents more than just providing homes for Viola and Lessie—it’s a step toward healing and justice for the community of Black Wall Street. By contributing, sharing, and volunteering, you can help change the lives of these incredible survivors.Join us in this critical effort. Let’s come together to honor the resilience and strength of Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle. With your support, we can give them the dignity, comfort, and security they deserve.For more information and to donate https://www.gofundme.com/f/tulsas-last-survivors-need-your-help , please visit our website: www.violafordfletcherfoundation.org andContact: PR and Media Campaign Spokesperson Ceiba Chavez: Pransartsagency@gmail.com (p) 305-988-4345 Website : www.violafordfletcherfoundation.org Campaign Organizer : Paul Randall Email : BlackWallStreetSurvivorsfund@gmail.comAbout the Tulsa Race Massacre:The Tulsa Race Massacre, which occurred in 1921, resulted in the destruction of the prosperous Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street, leaving hundreds of Black residents dead and thousands more displaced. The massacre has long been overlooked in mainstream history, but in recent years, there has been growing recognition of the need for reparations and justice for the victims and their descendants. The campaign Homes for Heroes is part of ongoing efforts to honor and support survivors and their families.

