Learn how big game season setting is done, and do a deep dive into the State of Deer and Elk

Fish and Game’s State Wildlife Manager Rick Ward discusses how season setting works, and why thoughtful input from hunters is an important step in the process. See the 2025-26 season proposals and comment here.

Hunters’ collective role in the season setting process cannot be overstated. Real “boots on the ground” testimony pertaining to a particular region or hunting unit provides valuable information that Fish and Game wildlife managers can use when drafting hunting seasons. Understanding how the process works also gives hunters a better idea of the role they play in the process.

State of Deer and Elk: A treasure trove of data for deep divers

Why does Fish and Game do this? And not do that? Add whatever your idea of what “this” and “that” is, Fish and Game’s State of Deer and Elk webpage probably has the answer.

This 12-part video series was three years in the making. It started in 2022 as a way to give hunters an opportunity to see how biologists gather data, use it in their management decisions, and how they blend hunters’ preferences into the mix when proposing hunting seasons.

There’s a lot of information, but if you’re curious why Idaho’s deer and elk hunting looks the way it does, or how Fish and Game manages everything from fawn monitoring to managing trophy elk hunts, get comfy, grab your favorite beverage, and head to the State of Deer and Elk webpage.