Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,694 in the last 365 days.

Learn how big game season setting is done, and do a deep dive into the State of Deer and Elk

Fish and Game’s State Wildlife Manager Rick Ward discusses how season setting works, and why thoughtful input from hunters is an important step in the process. See the 2025-26 season proposals and comment here. 

Hunters’ collective role in the season setting process cannot be overstated. Real “boots on the ground” testimony pertaining to a particular region or hunting unit provides valuable information that Fish and Game wildlife managers can use when drafting hunting seasons. Understanding how the process works also gives hunters a better idea of the role they play in the process. 

State of Deer and Elk: A treasure trove of data for deep divers

Why does Fish and Game do this? And not do that? Add whatever your idea of what “this” and “that” is, Fish and Game’s State of Deer and Elk webpage probably has the answer. 

This 12-part video series was three years in the making. It started in 2022 as a way to give hunters an opportunity to see how biologists gather data, use it in their management decisions, and how they blend hunters’ preferences into the mix when proposing hunting seasons. 

There’s a lot of information, but if you’re curious why Idaho’s deer and elk hunting looks the way it does, or how Fish and Game manages everything from fawn monitoring to managing trophy elk hunts, get comfy, grab your favorite beverage, and head to the State of Deer and Elk webpage. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Learn how big game season setting is done, and do a deep dive into the State of Deer and Elk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more