Annual Live Fire Exercise at Kona and Hilo Airports, Feb. 10-12

Main, News Posted on Feb 7, 2025 in Airports News

KONA, Hawai‘i — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that Hawai‘i District Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) units will conduct live fire training exercises at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) and the Hilo International Airport (ITO) on Monday, Feb. 10 through Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exercise is an annual requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration for the recertification of fire and rescue personnel. ARFF units will be testing response protocol to a live emergency scenario involving burning fuel. All appropriate safety precautions will be in place throughout the exercise.

The public may see smoke and emergency vehicles during the exercise. All flight operations will continue as normal. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

###