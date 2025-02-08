Night work to begin on Farrington Highway, Sunday, Feb. 9, for safety improvements

Main, News Posted on Feb 7, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the commencement of night work on Farrington Highway, from Nānākuli to Kapolei, for safety improvements along the highway.

A left lane in each direction will be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. from Nānākuli Avenue to the Kalaeloa Interchange. Crews will begin by closing the left eastbound lane of Farrington Highway at 7 p.m., the left westbound lane will close at 8:30 p.m.

To accommodate morning commuter traffic, the eastbound lane on Farrington Highway will reopen at 4:15 a.m. daily. The westbound lane will reopen at 6:15 a.m.

The planned safety improvements consist of median barriers to reduce head-on crashes, shoulder rumble strips, pavement reconstruction and widening in appropriate sections, and relocation of drainage and signage to support the construction of the proven safety countermeasures. More information on the safety countermeasures can be found at https://highways.dot.gov/safety/proven-safety-countermeasures

This work is anticipated to be performed over a 33-week period with an estimated completion date of December, 2025. Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

