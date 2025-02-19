Emotional Researcher Stephen Barham Presents an Emotional Technique in 'Happiness Is No Charge 2: Target Your Emotions'

Happiness Is No Charge 2 Cover

A technique that helps stop emotions associated with Stress, Anxiety, Hysteria, Depression and even Suicidal episodes many times in minutes. No kidding.

If you could stop ONE bad emotional episode today, would that not be an improvement?” — Stephen W. Barham

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author of a series of nine book on emotions, Stephen Barham, is pleased to announce the re-publication of his book, "Happiness Is No Charge 2: Target Your Emotions." This book offers a fresh perspective on managing emotions and provides readers with a practical technique to address negative emotions directly. Based on Psychology, Emotional Research, and his 10 years of research and experience with the Emotional Charge Technique, the book teaches what he has leaned about emotions, what they are, and what they can do at many levels.

In "Happiness Is No Charge 2," Barham teaches the concepts of Emotional Charge, which refers to the intensity of an emotion. He explains that by processing our Emotional Charge, we can effectively control our emotions and restore a happier emotional level.

The book teaches a powerful technique for stopping negative emotions usually in minutes, depending on intensity and number of emotions in an episode. This technique can reduce episodes of even severe emotional episodes, like found in Hysteria. Example: "That is Shock, Stress, Distraught, Overwrought, Panic and Distress Charge", with technique, can help stop a Hysteria episode, he has found. This method helps process these emotional components.

Many people around the world have found the technique beneficial for a variety of emotional issues, such as suicide prevention and Burnout, as well as Pressure, Stress, Anxiety, and Depression.

Barham's book is a must-read for anyone looking to improve their emotional well-being and lead a more positive life. Barham has created a comprehensive guide that is easy to understand and implement in daily life. A simple, 3 step personal technique, which can be done basically anywhere, anytime, "Happiness Is No Charge 2" is a valuable resource for individuals, therapists, and coaches alike.

"I am thrilled to share the re-publication of my book, 'Happiness Is No Charge 2: Target Your Emotions.' In today's fast-paced world, it is crucial to have the tools to manage our emotions effectively. This book offers a practical technique that has been observed to work on a variety of issues, and I am confident that it will help readers restore a happier emotional state," said Barham.

This paperback version of "Happiness Is No Charge 2: Target Your Emotions" is now available for purchase on lulu.com, is set for global distribution, but is available now with print on demand on lulu.

Other major online retailers, including Amazon and Smashwords, have ebooks of Mr. Barham's "Happiness Is No Charge" Series of nine ebooks. For more information about Stephen Barham and his work, please visit his LinkedIn profile or email him at boomer12a@gmail.com.

Also check out his blog at https://hnc-today.weebly.com

His podcasts are on Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/steve-barham

Ebooks author page:

https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/Stephen_W.Barham

Paperback version:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/stephen-w-barham/happiness-is-no-charge-2-target-your-emotions/paperback/product-1569je58.html?q=stephen+barham&page=1&pageSize=4

Stephen Barham, a 16-year emotional researcher, has made groundbreaking progress in his battle with PTSD, lack of thyroid, and a previous stroke. Barham's journey began in 2002 when he was diagnosed with a chronic illness that lasted for five years, ultimately leading to PTSD in 2007. Barham has faced numerous challenges and found a way to stop many emotionally related symptoms.

For seven years, Barham struggled with negative emotions that seemed impossible to control. However, in early 2009, he discovered a unique emotional technique that changed his life. This technique allowed him to stop negative emotional episodes, and overcome many of the debilitating effects of PTSD. Barham's discovery has not only helped his own life but has helped others who are facing similar challenges.

As emotional charge is reduced, the technique helps to enhance emotional resiliency, helping the body, brain and mind recover its energy in a fairly short period of time.

Barham's story is a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health and that there is always hope for those facing challenges. His breakthrough in emotional management has the potential to change the lives of many and is a significant development in the field of emotional research. Barham's journey and his unique technique serve as an inspiration to all and a reminder that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

