Mayor Bowser Encourages DC Residents to Take Advantage of Tax Season Resources, Celebrates 50 Years of the Earned Income Tax Credit

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking (DISB) are encouraging residents to take advantage of the credits, incentives, and free resources available during the 2025 tax season to maximize their refunds. The tax season officially began on Monday, January 27 and runs through Tuesday, April 15.



Resources available to DC residents include the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), DC’s Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit, the Senior Citizen/Disabled Property Tax Relief Program, and free tax preparation services offered through DISB.



“Every year, we want DC residents to make sure they know about the many ways they can save during tax season,” said Mayor Bowser. “By spreading the word about important tax credits, free tax clinics, and free options for filing taxes, we can help more residents, more families, and more seniors put money in their pockets.”



Below are the key resources available to help residents make the most of their tax refunds:



Federal Earned Income Tax Credit (Federal EITC)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Federal EITC provides money back for people who work and who have a low or moderate income.

Individuals and families who qualify make less than $25,511 and $66,819, respectively.

The maximum Federal EITC for taxpayers with three or more qualifying children is $8,046 for tax year 2025, up from $7,830 in 2024.

To learn more visit: irs.gov/eitc.

DC’s Earned Income Tax Credit (DC EITC)

The District Earned Income Tax Credit (DC EITC) is a refundable credit for low- and moderate-income workers, separate from the federal EITC.

The DC EITC gives individuals and families 70% of their Federal EITC amount for tax year 2024, one of the highest match rates in the country.

To learn more visit: disb.dc.gov/eitc.

District of Columbia Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit

In 2019, Mayor Bowser created the Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit to make childcare more affordable for District families.

The credit is available to taxpayers based on the amount of eligible childcare expenses paid by the taxpayer per eligible child under age four as of September 30

For tax year 2024, the amount of the Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit is capped at $1,160 per eligible child.

To learn more visit: MyTax.dc.gov.

Disabled or Senior Citizen Property Tax Relief

The Senior Citizen Tax Relief Program applies to property owners who occupy their property as their principal place of residence, are 65 years of age or older, and meet certain income requirements.

When a property owner turns 65 years of age or older, or when he or she is disabled, they may file an application at once for disabled or senior citizen property tax relief.

This benefit reduces a qualified property owner's property tax by 50%.

To learn more visit: MyTax.dc.gov.

DC Free Tax Preparation Locations and Financial Assistance

Free tax clinics are available to all income qualified residents.

“The tax clinics in the District are a powerful resource to help residents take full advantage of the many tax benefits available,” said DISB Commissioner Karima Woods. “These clinics are not only free but also easy to access, making it simpler than ever to get the support you need. This tax season don’t miss out on money that could be yours—take charge of your finances and visit one of our clinics. It’s an opportunity to empower yourself and make every dollar count.”



The deadline to file taxes is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.



