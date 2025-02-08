UPDATE: Oregon and 18 States Officially File Lawsuit to Stop Elon Musk and DOGE’s Attacks on Americans

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the unauthorized disclosure of Americans’ private information and sensitive data.

“What we’re facing is a President and a billionaire who think they are above the rule of law,” said Rayfield. “We must ensure that government decisions are made with the best interests of the American people. Oregon is committed to protecting the integrity of our nation’s financial systems.”

The lawsuit asserts that the Trump administration illegally provided Elon Musk and the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” unauthorized access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system, and therefore to Americans’ most sensitive personal information, including bank account details and Social Security numbers.

This expanded access could allow Musk and his team to block federal funds to states and programs providing health care, childcare, and other critical services. With this lawsuit, the coalition of attorneys general is seeking to stop the Trump administration’s new policy that illegally grants DOGE, Musk, and others access to Americans’ confidential information and the U.S. Treasury’s payment systems.

“This is an administration that thrives on chaos. This is reckless and an unparalleled breach of national security and financial integrity,” Rayfield said. “The Treasury is the backbone of our economic stability, and any unauthorized access could result in catastrophic consequences for all Americans.”

With this lawsuit, Rayfield the coalition of attorneys general are seeking an injunction preventing the Trump administration from continuing its new policy of expanded access to the Treasury’s payment system, as well as a declaration that the Treasury Department’s policy change is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Joining Attorney General Dan Rayfield in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.