Governor Abbott Reappoints Coppersmith, Halman To Department of Information Resources

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Walter “Frank” Coppersmith, III and Keith Halman to the Department of Information Resources for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government.

Walter “Frank” Coppersmith, III of Round Rock is CEO of Smarter Reality, LLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Maryland State Bar Association, Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Bunker Labs’ CEO Circle, and the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he is the former president of the International Game Developers Association–Austin Chapter and former vice president of the Association of Corporate Counsel–Austin. Coppersmith received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Citadel, a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Juris Doctor from Samford University Cumberland School of Law.

Keith Halman of Lubbock is the associate vice chancellor and chief information officer for the Texas Tech University System. Additionally, he serves on the board of the Lonestar Education and Research Network. Halman received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems and Master of Science in Business Administration in Management Information Systems from Texas Tech University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.