Stay & Die by Trace Stanton – A Powerful True Story of Courage and Survival

Stay & Die

An action-packed true story about a 21 year old American working in Iran during the Islamic Revolution 1978-1979 and how he escaped.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trace Stanton is excited to announce the release of his gripping non-fiction book Stay & Die , now available on Amazon. This true story offers a rare look at life in Iran during the 1978-1979 Islamic Revolution, including the fall of the Shah and the hostage crisis.In Stay & Die, Stanton shares his amazing experience as a Helicopter Maintenance Instructor on an Iranian military base near the Iraq border. Amid escalating political chaos, Stanton witnesses the Iranian soldiers’ dramatic shift first fighting against the revolutionaries, then joining them. From harrowing observations to a breathtaking escape, Stay & Die is both a cautionary tale and a powerful historical account.Readers will be drawn to Stanton’s unique perspective, offering a front-row view of history as it happens. This book is perfect for baby boomers, history lovers, and aviation fans interested in a personal, high-stakes story of survival and revolution.About the Author:Trace Stanton has spent most of his career working in Aviation, Aerospace and in a variety of high-tech companies across the U.S. In addition to having an FAA Airframe & Powerplant license, he also has a B.S. in Engineering and an M.S. in Management. He enjoys international travel and is an active motorcycle, classic car and aviation enthusiast.Stay & Die is available for purchase on Amazon.For media inquiries or review copies, please contact:Trace StantonEmail: trace.stayanddie@yahoo.com

