Prime Minister announces new Special Envoy for Syria

CANADA, July 2 - After decades of atrocities committed by the Assad regime, its rule has come to an end, starting a new chapter for Syria. The Syrian people have endured unimaginable hardship, and during this period of transition, Canada will continue to stand by them in their pursuit of a just and inclusive society.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre, as Canada’s new Special Envoy for Syria.

In this role, Mr. Alghabra will advise the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, on Canadian efforts to support the Syrian people in addressing their pressing needs and transition toward an inclusive and peaceful future. To do this, he will consult with a range of stakeholders, including subject matter experts, regional actors, and international partners, to promote inclusive governance and ensure the protection of human rights.

Mr. Alghabra was first elected to the House of Commons in 2006. He then held several parliamentary roles, including Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister as well as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade Diversification and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He also served as Minister of Transport. A Syrian Canadian with deep ties to the country, he brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to the role. Throughout his career, Mr. Alghabra has been a passionate advocate for Syrian refugees, working tirelessly to support those displaced by the devastating civil war that plagued Syria for over a decade.

Canada remains committed to supporting the immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance in Syria and the development of a stable and inclusive government in the country. By working together, we can help turn the page on this dark chapter in Syria’s history and promote peace and prosperity for generations to come.

Quote

“Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the people of Syria. With the appointment of Mr. Alghabra as Canada’s new Special Envoy for Syria, we are strengthening our efforts to promote dialogue, deliver critical humanitarian aid, and build a future where all Syrians can live in safety and dignity for years to come.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Since 2016, Canada has committed more than $4.7 billion in funding for Syria and countries hosting refugee populations, including Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Last month, Canada announced $17.25 million in humanitarian assistance to address the urgent needs of the Syrian people. This funding will be delivered through experienced humanitarian partners, such as United Nations agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Canada remains committed to working with partners to investigate, document, and preserve all evidence of crimes committed by the Assad regime, including its use of chemical weapons.

Over 16 million people in Syria, approximately 70 per cent of the country’s population, urgently require humanitarian assistance. It is estimated that well over 250,000 people have died in the Syrian civil war, with hundreds of thousands more wounded.

Since fall 2015, Canada has helped to resettle more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

Associated Links