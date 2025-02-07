FEMA Mitigation Experts Offer Rebuilding Advice in Columbia, Hillsborough, and Sarasota Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Floridians rebuild, survivors of Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby can get free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available to answer questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster through construction and remodeling best practices.

An insurance specialist will be present to answer National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) questions. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be on hand to provide updates on FEMA applications and answer questions.

FEMA specialists will be available from Feb. 10 through Feb. 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday - Friday and on Sat. from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, at the following locations:

Columbia County: The Home Depot, 215 SW Home Depot Dr, Lake City, FL 32025

Hillsborough County: Lowe’s, 1515 E. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 (Feb. 10 through Feb. 15)

Sarasota County: Lowe’s SW, 4020 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota, FL 34238

Stay in Touch with FEMA

It is important to let FEMA know about any changes to your contact information. You may update contact information or check on the status of your application by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Calling FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Using the FEMA app

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. Go to FEMA.gov/DRC or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 32344”).

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.