Crew Of Scuba Instructors Rowing 2800 Miles Non-Stop For Marine Conservation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Rising Tide, composed of four friends, will compete in the World’s Toughest Row , a race that crosses 2800 miles of open Pacific Ocean waters, from Monterey, CA to Hanalei, HI. Between now and their race date (Summer, 2027) the crew of SCUBA and sailing instructors aims to raise half a million dollars for marine conservation.Team members will pair up in twos, rowing 24 hours per day in two-hour shifts for 30-50 days straight, depending on weather conditions. Their 28ft boat is equipped with two small cabins to sleep in, a camping stove to boil water, and a bucket for a bathroom. Between each shift, team members will have two hours to eat and sleep before taking up oars again.“It’s definitely going to be a monumental challenge. We’ve each spent our lives on or in the ocean, but completing a passage like this under our own steam is on a different order of magnitude to anything that any of us have undertaken before,” said Rising Tide’s Tim Linsell.Over the next two years the team will be convening in San Diego to train ahead of the row. They will work with a specialized personal trainer 18 months prior to the race to develop the physical and mental rigor to row continuously for multiple months on end.Rowing With PurposeThe team wants to inspire and enable the important work needed to mitigate marine ecological degradation. They aim to raise $500,000 for organizations engaged in training ocean change-makers. The organizations they will be supporting are: San Diego Coastkeeper , whose mission is to protect and restore San Diego’s inland and coastal waters.• Heirs to Our Ocean, who is focused on empowering the next generation of ocean leaders.• Polynesian Voyaging Society, which uses experiential education to perpetuate the traditions of Polynesian voyaging and inspire care for their students’ natural and cultural environments.And while this undertaking will be an epic feat, for team member Shelby Davoren, she is not just rowing for the challenge: "more than anything I want my kids to see me do something big for the ocean I love."BackgroundThe four team members met in the Caribbean while working as instructors for a ship-bound experiential education program in 2018. Beyond ocean knowhow, each brings a unique specialty and perspective: Shelby Davoren is a yachtmaster and mother of two in Coronado, CA; Tim Linsell, is a climate resilience specialist in British Columbia, Canada; Stephanie Villalobos, is a marine scientist from Dallas, TX; and Adison Rice, is a surfer, freediver, and father currently residing in the Norwegian Arctic.“Getting to spend this time on the ocean will be an incredible experience. Working to protect and restore this space that we all love is what brought us together. I’m looking forward to getting back out there with these inspiring friends,” said Rice.Team Rising Tide is a 501c-3. They are partnered with non-profits San Diego Coastkeeper, Heirs to Our Ocean, and the Polynesian Voyaging Society to raise funds, awareness, and capacity to empower and train a network of ocean stewards and change-makers. More info, including how to donate to their mission, can be found online at www.teamrisingtide.org and by following Team Rising Tide on social media:Donations of any size will help them reach their $500,000 fundraising goal. The team is seeking individual and corporate sponsors to support their journey.

