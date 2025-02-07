Pixalate Finds Ad Fraudsters Targeting ‘ESPN’ & ‘NFL’ CTV Apps During Playoff Games: 106% Increase in App Spoofing

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 15+ million open programmatic advertising impressions in the U.S. during Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 on the ‘NFL’ and ‘ESPN’ CTV apps on the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV platforms to compile this research

The report reveals increased invalid traffic (IVT) rates on ‘NFL’ and ‘ESPN’ Connected TV (CTV) apps downloadable through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV platforms during football games. This report primarily focuses on ‘App Spoofing’ - a form of IVT/ad fraud in which traffic identifiers are misrepresented, which may hide the true origin of an impression.

Key Findings

App spoofing rates on the ‘NFL’ and ‘ESPN’ CTV apps were 51% higher during live regular season games compared to non-game days

rates on the ‘NFL’ and ‘ESPN’ CTV apps were 51% higher during live regular season games compared to non-game days App spoofing IVT rates skyrocketed 106% during the final round of the playoffs, as measured by Pixalate

“According to our research, fraudsters typically become more active during major games,” said Patrick McClure, a Research Data Analyst at Pixalate. “Understanding IVT patterns during significant sporting events enables advertisers to refine their targeting strategies and protect their media investments.”

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 15+ million open programmatic advertising impressions in the U.S. across Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 on the ‘NFL’ and ‘ESPN’ CTV apps on the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV platforms to compile this research. Pixalate's datasets, used solely to derive these insights, primarily consist of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources. Learn more about the types of invalid traffic detection, as defined by Pixalate.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

