MDC is working with Great River Habitat Alliance to protect and enhance waterfowl opportunities in St. Louis area

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance (GRHA) recently entered into a cooperative agreement to protect habitat and add public and educational opportunities on nearly 785 privately-owned acres of prime wetland habitat in St. Charles County previously known as the Whistling Wings Duck Club. The Missouri Conservation Commission formally recognized the new partnership at its Feb. 7 open meeting in Jefferson City.

The property lies just outside of St. Louis within the Confluence Region, an area recognized by the North American Waterfowl Management Plan as a priority Waterfowl Conservation Region. This is an important “Conservation Opportunity Area” and is specifically identified in Missouri’s Comprehensive Wildlife Strategy as an area in need of conservation. The property is a mix of natural and agricultural habitats and holds a 330-acre refuge which is a significant migratory stopover for ducks, geese, and shorebirds during spring and fall migrations.

The former private duck club was recently acquired by GRHA from Ducks Unlimited. GRHA will own and operate the property for the purpose to forever protect, preserve and conserve the agricultural and natural areas for significant public benefit. The property will serve as GRHA’s new headquarters and be a center for education, scientific research programs, land-management workshops, and managed public-hunting opportunities. The headquarters will be named the Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center in honor of the Henges Foundation financial support to GRHA. Jay Henges also served as a Conservation Commissioner from 1987 to 1993.

“We are thrilled about the creation of a conservation and education partnership with MDC and our shared vision to protect and conserve the property for generations to come,” said GRHA President David Bub. “We look forward to developing public-use programs that align with GRHA, and MDC’s mission including conservation demonstration, education, research, and hunting. Hunting programs will focus on recruiting new hunters, youth, veterans, women, educators, and first responders."

The cooperative agreement includes $2 million in financial support from MDC to GRHA to help with acquisition of the property and to maintain critical wetland and waterfowl habitat on the area. These funds will also support mentored hunting opportunities for new hunters, veterans, youth, and others. The property will not be a part of MDC’s managed waterfowl hunt program.

“The Missouri Department of Conservation is excited about our new partnership with the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance and the new opportunities we will have to provide high-quality mentored hunting on the property,” said MDC Director Jason Sumners. “MDC staff will also be able to use the property to offer educational programs and habitat workshops.”

GRHA was founded in 2000 to protect the confluence 100-year floodplain of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers through policy, protection, conservation, public awareness and education. GRHA collaborates with partners such as MDC to restore wetlands and to protect their conservation, flood storage, and habitat values in perpetuity by teaming up with farmers, duck clubs, and other land stewards to protect land and land-use practices important to wildlife, waterfowl, and people. Learn more at grha.org/.

PHOTO CAPTION: MDC is working with the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance to add public education and recreation opportunities on nearly 785 acres of prime wetland habitat now owned by GRHA in St. Charles County and previously known as the Whistling Wings Duck Club. Shown l-r after the signing of the cooperative agreement at the Feb. 7 Commission meeting in Jefferson City are: Commissioner Margy Eckelkamp, MDC Director Jason Sumners, GRHA Executive Director Mike Checkett, Commissioner Ray Wagner Jr., GRHA President David Bub, Commissioner Steven Harrison, and Commissioner Mark McHenry.

PHOTO CAPTION: The new headquarters of the GRHA will be named the Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center in honor of the Henges Foundation financial support to GRHA. Jay Henges also served as a Conservation Commissioner from 1987 to 1993.The new center will be for education, scientific research programs, land-management workshops, and managed public-hunting opportunities.