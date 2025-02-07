Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on meeting regarding Khoi-San communities

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, yesterday, 03 February 2025, convened a meeting with the National Khoi-San Council (NKC) and Members of Parliament to deliberate on matters related to the Khoi-San communities. This springboard meeting is a huge step forward and an important milestone towards finding solutions to the challenges raised by the Khoi-San leadership towards official recognition. The meeting laid a strong foundation on which we will build, bearing in mind the complexities around this matter.

In attendance was Deputy Ministers of CoGTA, Dr Namane Dickson Masemola and Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe; the Chairperson of the CoGTA Portfolio Committee, Dr Zweli Mkhize; the Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL), Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo; Deputy Chairperson of the NHTKL, Nkosi Langa Mavuso; Chairpersons of the Free State and KZN Provincial Houses, Morena Mopeli and Nkosi Shinga respectively, Chairperson of the National Khoi-San Council (NKC), Mr Cecil Lefleur; Member of Parliament – Mr Glen Taaibosch.

Yesterday’s engagement was a follow-up to the meeting held in December last year, which looked at a number of concerns raised by the Khoi-San communities. One of the resolutions of the meeting was to convene with the NKC and members of parliament with direct interest in matters of the Khoi-San. This was an opportunity for the NKC and members of Parliament to engage on matters of concern to pave the way towards resolving all the challenges, which include recognition, Land issues; Mineral Rights; Cultural Rights; Agricultural Rights; etc.

Minister Hlabisa emphasised that the issues of Khoi-San must be given the attention they deserve and permanent resolutions must be found. Among issues raised, the recognition of Khoi-San communities was outlined as a key priority. The 7th administration is committed to traversing the path towards the full recognition of the Khoi-San. To this effect, the Minister emphasised a need for constructive discourse that propels us forward. The process that we are embarking on as the 7th administration should bring about unity and ultimately agreement on the leadership and the process going forward. To this effect, this meeting also kickstarts preparations for the broader engagement that will be held later this month.

In their remarks, both the National Khoi-San Council and the Members of Parliament recognised the efforts of government as led by Minister Hlabisa and appreciated the commitment to addressing challenges plaguing the Khoi-San communities. From the inputs and engagements, there was appreciation of the NKC as an important vehicle that could drive the interest of Khoi-San communities and engage stakeholders like government, however it needs to be more representative of the diversities within the communities under the Khoi-San banner. There was also a view that perhaps a new structure could be created to represent all Khoi-San communities giving them a stronger voice.

Leaders must take responsibility going forward to ensure that there is progress towards achieving the common objectives that have been set, towards the constitutional and structural recognition of the Khoi-San. There is urgency to move forward expeditiously if the intention is to leave a legacy that future generations will be proud of.

It is within this context that the meeting agreed to convene a three-day engagement to further refine the voices and suggestions from various groupings within the Khoi-San communities. Minister emphasised that the planned meeting cannot fail, it should however set us on a path that will lead to positive outcomes and the unity of the Khoi-San people. Looking at the planned engagement, it was agreed that those attending should be leaders representing broader Khoi-San communities.

In his closing remarks, Minister Hlabisa echoed the sentiments of the Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, urging the leadership of Khoi-San communities to make inputs to the TKLA to ensure that it is representative of all views.

Minister thanked all in attendance for the robust and frank discussions, he expressed confidence in the leadership collective that attended the meeting and urged them to work together.

