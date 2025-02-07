According to Pixalate’s January 2025 rankings, spiegel.de and theguardian.com were the top websites for programmatic ad quality in Germany; SimCity BuildIt (Apple App Store) and GoalAlert (Google Play Store) ranked No. 1 among mobile apps; Sling: Live TV (Apple TV) and Pluto TV (Amazon Fire TV) were among top-ranked CTV apps

London, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, has released the January 2025 Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for Germany . This index evaluates apps across various platforms, including the web, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, CTV apps on Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV app stores.

The Publisher Trust Index provides a comprehensive method for assessing quality and offers monthly rankings of the world's websites and apps, bringing unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

In addition to the report for Germany, Pixalate has also released Publisher Trust Indexes for the UK, the U.S., Canada, and Brazil.

Germany Website PTI Rankings (January 2025)

Download the full rankings here .

Germany Mobile PTI Rankings (January 2025)

Apple App Store

Download the full rankings here .

Google Play Store

Download the full rankings here .

Germany Connected TV PTI Rankings (January 2025)

Amazon Fire TV

Download the full rankings here .

Apple TV

Download the full rankings here .

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 40 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 12.6+ million websites, Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps, and connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores in January 2025 to compile the global Publisher Trust Indexes.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Indexes spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology

Download the Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes December be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC , “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in UK Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic December be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.

Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.