One month since LA firestorms: here are all the actions Governor Newsom has taken to support survivors

LOS ANGELES – In the one month following the Los Angeles firestorms, Governor Gavin Newsom has directed an aggressive and coordinated whole-of-government response to support those impacted.

The Governor deployed resources before the fires broke out – growing to over 16,000 boots on the ground at the peak of the state’s response. And in the hours that followed, Governor Newsom launched historic recovery and rebuilding efforts to help Los Angeles get back on its feet, faster.