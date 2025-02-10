Two Friends (12 & 10), climb Kilimanjaro to “Fight for the Fatherless”

Two Friends from Tampa, Fl. take on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for fatherless children.

I want to raise money for the fatherless because I have a father who loves me, supports me, and plays with me, and I want other kids to experience that.” — Atlas Serrano

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most kids are focused on school and sports, two best friends from the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the adventure of a lifetime—climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. Asher (12) and Atlas (10), students at Ignite Academy, are taking on the 19,341-foot mountain, not just for the challenge, but to raise $25,000 to support children growing up without fathers.The boys are Fighting for the Fatherless, through a nonprofit Man Up and Go, which provides mentorship and resources to fatherless children locally and abroad.“I want to raise money for the fatherless because I have a father who loves me, supports me, and plays with me, and I want other kids to experience that,” said Atlas.Their journey begins on February 21, and they hope to inspire other kids to step up for causes they believe in.To support their fundraiser or learn more, visit https://manupandgo.managedmissions.com/MyTrip/asherford1

