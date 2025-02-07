Seattle CBP officers seize more than 2 pounds of MDMA
SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Seattle seized a shipment of more than 2 pounds of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) Jan. 23.
The MDMA, commonly known as “Molly” or “Ecstasy,” was seized during a targeted enforcement operation at a shipping facility. Upon opening one of the targeted packages, CBP officers discovered a brown crystal-like substance and detained the package for further analysis. Further testing determined the substance to be MDMA.
The MDMA was seized as a violation of the importation of a Schedule I controlled substance.
“CBP officers diligently work day in and day out to protect our nation from a variety of threats,” said Rene Ortega, Area Port Director – Seattle. “Operations targeting packages are a vital tool CBP uses to safeguard our nation by keeping narcotics and other dangerous products out of our communities.”
CBP is the largest U.S. law enforcement agency and is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs from entering the country, thereby preventing these deadly substances from taking the lives of our friends, family, colleagues, and community members.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.