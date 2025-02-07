Seattle CBP officers seize more than 2 pounds of MDMA

SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Seattle seized a shipment of more than 2 pounds of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) Jan. 23.

The MDMA, commonly known as “Molly” or “Ecstasy,” was seized during a targeted enforcement operation at a shipping facility. Upon opening one of the targeted packages, CBP officers discovered a brown crystal-like substance and detained the package for further analysis. Further testing determined the substance to be MDMA.

The MDMA was seized as a violation of the importation of a Schedule I controlled substance.

“CBP officers diligently work day in and day out to protect our nation from a variety of threats,” said Rene Ortega, Area Port Director – Seattle. “Operations targeting packages are a vital tool CBP uses to safeguard our nation by keeping narcotics and other dangerous products out of our communities.”

CBP is the largest U.S. law enforcement agency and is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs from entering the country, thereby preventing these deadly substances from taking the lives of our friends, family, colleagues, and community members.