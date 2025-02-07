Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Crocs, Inc. (“Crocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CROX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Crocs, Inc. (“Crocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CROX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Crocs common stock between November 3, 2022, and October 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On January 22, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the nature and sustainability of HEYDUDE’s revenue growth by concealing that 2022 revenue growth was driven, in large part, by Crocs’ efforts to stock third-party wholesalers and retailers following the February 2022 acquisition of HEYDUDE; and (ii) that as Crocs’ retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, waning product demand further negatively impacted Crocs’ financial results.

When investors learned the truth, Croc’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Croc’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before March 24, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

